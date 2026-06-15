President

Content Partners

President at Content Partners John M. Mass leads the strategic acquisition and management of premier cash-flowing intellectual property across the film, television and music sectors. He leverages 40 years of media experience to command an independent portfolio holding more than 700 films and 3,000 hours of television programming. This leadership trajectory supports a global distribution footprint that has generated a collective worldwide box office exceeding $33 billion. Mass sustains this momentum by driving high-profile asset acquisitions, including purchasing the global Saw horror franchise in June 2025 and the Hoodwinked animated catalog in July 2025. He expanded the firm’s legacy intellectual property into live theatrical formats by launching the award-nominated world premiere of 13 Going on 30 the Musical. He also holds a definitive industry footprint backed by deploying nearly $2 billion in corporate capital.

