Managing Partner

Equinox Strategy Partners

Managing partner of Equinox Strategy Partners Jonathan Fitzgarrald empowers undervalued professionals to drive revenue growth and enhance market visibility across the entertainment landscape. He utilizes a proprietary Moneyball-inspired strategy to coach talent agents and producers in building resilient networks and securing high-value creative opportunities.

This expertise extends to the media sector where he serves as a frequent commentator for The Wall Street Journal and CBS Evening News on business development trends. Leveraging his record of coaching success, Fitzgarrald facilitates specialized guidance for business managers to optimize client portfolios and scale production ventures. He sustains his commitment to community advocacy as a former board member for Raise A Child where he worked to identify forever families for at-risk youth in foster care.