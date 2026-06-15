Chief Executive Officer

Miramax

Orchestrating the strategic evolution of an iconic independent studio, Jonathan Glickman is the chief executive officer at Miramax. He directs the development of a massive content slate including the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Roofman and the upcoming sixth installment of the “Scary Movie” franchise. This expertise extends to global franchise management where he facilitated the sequel to The Beekeeper following its $162-million worldwide box office success. Leveraging a 25-year career as a premier producer, Glickman recently secured English-language remake rights to the hit How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies and formed a landmark partnership with the Doha Film Institute to support premium Arabic-language scripted content. He supports global cultural preservation through his service on the board of the National Archives Foundation.