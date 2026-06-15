Founder, Partner, CPA

Martin Business Management

Josh Martin is the founder, partner and CPA at Martin Business Management, where he provides integrated financial leadership to a premier roster of professional athletes, chart-topping musicians and digital creators. He recently served as the financial linchpin for two major digital talent management firms during their landmark eight-figure acquisitions by global media agencies. This expertise extends to high-profile corporate structuring and personal wealth optimization, including a comprehensive restructuring for an A-list actor that eliminated primary debt and generated over $50,000 in monthly post-tax savings. Leveraging this record of success, Martin navigated a 21-year-old creator through a complex all-cash home purchase alongside a synchronized $3-million long-term investment strategy. He channels his professional capital into community leadership through service with the Hollywood Radio & Television Society.