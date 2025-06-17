Northern Trust

Senior Relationship Advisor

Kyle Neal is a senior relationship advisor at Northern Trust, where she advises high-net-worth clients and multi-generational families on trust administration and estate planning strategies. After joining the firm 10 years ago, she was promoted to senior vice president for her leadership and client service in the L.A. region. Previously an estate planning attorney, Neal became a trusted advisor to clients in the entertainment and nonprofit sectors. She has been named a Southern California Super Lawyer and featured on the cover of Los Angeles Lawyer. She’s active in the community, volunteering with the LA Food Bank and participating in the California AIDS Ride. At Northern Trust, Neal also mentors colleagues through in-house trust education and co-chaired the Estate Counselors Forum, advancing the estate planning field through professional development.

