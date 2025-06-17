Kinsella Holley IserKump Steinsapir LLP

Managing Partner

Lawrence Iser is the co-founder and managing partner of Kinsella Holley Iser Kump Steinsapir LLP, where he has built a reputation as a top trial lawyer for complex entertainment and intellectual property disputes. A longtime counsel to Mattel, he secured a full defense verdict in 2024 in a $31-million idea theft suit over the ABC show “The Toy Box,” marking a landmark moment for idea submission law in Hollywood. Iser’s victories also include a $5-million arbitration award for “Married at First Sight” producer Kinetic Content and successful enforcement of confidentiality terms for “Love Is Blind.” His music litigation clients include The Beatles, Public Enemy and Lizzo. A USC lecturer and nationally recognized litigator, Iser has been named a “Legal Visionary” and Billboard’s “Top Music Lawyer” five years running.