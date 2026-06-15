Partner

Venable LLP

Partner at Venable LLP Lee Brenner leads the firm’s Entertainment and Media Litigation Group while serving on the board of directors. He commands a high-stakes docket focused on defamation, copyright law and intellectual property for leading broadcast entities and movie studios.

This expertise extends to secured victories for Paramount Global and Showtime in a $100-million dispute involving finder’s fee claims for the Pacquiao-Mayweather fight which concluded in a 2025 settlement. Leveraging this record of success, Brenner orchestrated a $4.7-million damage award for 53 plaintiffs in a landmark international defamation campaign. He sustains his commitment to community service by starting Sharing Tables to provide food and necessities to families in need and serving on the advisory board for GriefHaven.