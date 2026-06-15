Showrunner, Animator and Writer

Loren Bouchard is the creator and executive producer of Fox’s Emmy Award-winning “Bob’s Burgers,” currently airing its 16th season and renewed through season 19. A cornerstone of modern animated comedy, the series has earned two Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program and received nominations for 14 consecutive years. Since its 2011 debut, “Bob’s Burgers” has built a devoted worldwide fanbase and become a cultural touchstone, praised for its signature blend of offbeat humor, emotional storytelling and authentic family dynamics.

Bouchard also co-wrote “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” with longtime collaborator Nora Smith and is the co-creator of the Emmy-nominated animated musical comedy “Central Park” for Apple TV+, as well as the executive producer of Fox’s “The Great North.” He began his career in Boston, where he served as an editor, writer and producer on the groundbreaking animated series “Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist.”