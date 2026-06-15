SVP & Chief Financial Officer

First Entertainment Credit Union

Mag Wangsuwana is the SVP & chief financial officer at First Entertainment Credit Union, where he structures long-term fiscal strategies and regulatory compliance frameworks for creative professionals. He leverages more than 25 years of financial services experience spanning investment banking, commercial banking and credit unions to guide the organization’s financial strategy and long-term sustainability. This expertise extends to risk management, leading to the implementation of robust internal financial controls to maintain corporate agility in a dynamic market. Leveraging this record of success, Wangsuwana evaluates new initiatives and partnerships that drive institutional growth while maintaining stability. He sustains this momentum by spearheading a transformative deposit insurance program scheduled to debut in early 2026 that protects accounts beyond the standard NCUA $250,000 limit.

