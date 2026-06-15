Partner

McDermott Will & Schulte

Partner at McDermott Will & Schulte Maria Rodriguez leads high-stakes labor disputes and employment litigations for Hollywood’s premier film studios, television networks and sports organizations. She advises corporate giants like Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. and the UFC alongside elite athletes like Stephen Curry and his multi-platform media enterprises. This expertise extends to complex, multi-layered litigation management, recently serving as the lead unifying architect to dismantle a high-profile employment lawsuit filed against Disney, ABC and Twentieth Century Fox. Leveraging this record of success, Rodriguez engineered a flawless defense narrative regarding industry vaccine protocols, securing a unanimous defense verdict from the jury after only two hours of deliberation. She channels her civic dedication into educational and community advancement by serving on the board of directors for Thrive Scholars and the Natasha Watley Foundation.