Managing Partner

Annaguey McCann LLP

Managing partner of Annaguey McCann LLP Maribeth Annaguey advocates for high-profile entertainers and real estate entities facing significant reputational threats and high-stakes partnership disputes. She utilizes two decades of litigation strength to resolve complex breach of contract claims and defamation allegations for creative entrepreneurs.

This expertise in dispute resolution extends to Annaguey’s deep involvement in the Southern California legal community where she provides discreet counsel to public figures. Leveraging a record of professional excellence, she served as the editor-in-chief of the Southern California Law Review and earned recognition as a Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyer in America. She fosters Latina leadership through her service on the board of directors for Hispanas Organized for Political Equality and as a founding board member of the nonprofit Extera Public Schools.

