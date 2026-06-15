Executive Director

J.P. Morgan Private Bank

Executive director on J.P. Morgan’s Global Corporate Banking Media & Communications team, Marisa Lake leads highly structured financings and advisory assignments for intellectual property content production and distribution companies globally. She specializes in providing investment banking solutions and international capabilities to industry leaders, such as Legendary Entertainment and Skydance Paramount. This financial engineering was instrumental in raising the capital necessary to facilitate the separation of Lionsgate Entertainment and Starz into two separate publicly traded companies in May 2025. Lake fosters professional connectivity through the Female Executives in Media and Entertainment organization by hosting events that provide access to the breadth of J.P. Morgan’s resources.