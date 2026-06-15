Senior Managing Director, Head of Entertainment & Media Group

Western Alliance

Melanie Krinsky is the senior managing director and head of the entertainment and media group at Western Alliance Bank. She founded this strategic division in 2021 to provide critical capital for global production powerhouses, including A24 and Neon. This financial stewardship facilitated the production and distribution of Academy Award Best Picture winners “Anora” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Leveraging four decades of industry leadership, Krinsky expanded the group’s focus in 2025 to integrate music industry clients, including some of the highest-profile artists while increasing net loans outstanding by approximately $400 million. She champions women and diversity in the entertainment industry and supports creative economic stability across California. She maintains a reputation as a primary architect for complex revolving credit facilities and library acquisition deals.