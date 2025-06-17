Capstone Global Management, Inc.

Founder & CEO

Capstone Global Management Founder and CEO Michael Parker leads a 100-person team advising entertainment and media clients on $20+ billion in transactions. Since launching the firm seven years ago, he has brought structured finance and capital markets innovation to the industry, including receivables financing, tax credit lending and IP monetization. He has advised Lionsgate on its separation from STARZ and its acquisition of eOne and structured a $1-billion IP-backed credit facility. With 20 years of experience in TMT finance, Parker has held senior leadership roles at HSBC, Citibank and NAB. He’s also a partner at Cedar Hill Entertainment Services, a film fund launched in 2024. His impact continues to grow as he helps independent producers and major studios access creative funding solutions.

