Founding & Managing Partner

NKSFB, LLC

Founding and managing partner at NKSFB, LLC Mickey Segal leads the financial management sector by constructing the largest business management firm in the U.S. He leverages 46 years of elite financial experience to direct specialized wealth advisory services for Hollywood’s most prominent entertainment executives and high-net-worth clients. This expertise extends to nationwide institutional capitalization, having successfully chaired and completed a massive $40-million capital campaign for the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation. Leveraging this record of success, Segal has continuously secured top-tier industry recognition as a permanent fixture on Variety’s business management list since its inception. He sustains this momentum by driving localized healthcare infrastructure growth, headlined by finalizing a monumental $25-million capital campaign for the final building at USC Arcadia Hospital.