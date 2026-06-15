Partner, Co-Chair, Entertainment, Sports & Media Group

O’Melveny & Myers LLP

Securing a published decision from the Ninth Circuit for Paramount regarding the blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick,” Molly M. Lens is the co-chair of the entertainment, sports and media group at O’Melveny & Myers LLP. She represents prominent entities in Hollywood during high-stakes copyright and employment litigation which shapes the industrial landscape. This litigation dominance extends to her defense of Netflix against screenplay infringement allegations involving the movie “Rez Ball” and star LeBron James. Leveraging this record of success, Lens represents Disney in a putative class action over a cancelled $1-billion Florida creative campus, where the court agreed with her that the Section 970 double-damages claim was time-barred and dismissed it. She also serves as a trustee for the Los Angeles Copyright Society and provides pro bono counsel for immigration and voting rights initiatives.