Partner

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Pivotal in orchestrating the high-profile outside investment of Reese Witherspoon’s mission-driven media banner Hello Sunshine from Blackstone, Monica J. Shilling is a partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP. She commands three decades of elite corporate experience to execute complex mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments across California’s creative economy. This expertise extends to multi-generational legacy preservation; Shilling recently represented FSE Holdco LLC in a high-profile partial stake sale of Frank Sinatra’s name, image and likeness rights to Iconic Artists Group. Leveraging this record of success, she structures values-aligned corporate partnerships that unlock institutional capital at scale while preserving core creative control for modern founders. She channels her personal philanthropy into regional public broadcasting by serving as the board chair for the KCRW Foundation.