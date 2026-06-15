Partner

Kendall Brill & Kelly LLP

Partner at Kendall Brill & Kelly LLP Nary Kim develops winning case strategies for major film studios and recording labels in high-stakes litigation. She commanded the defense for Paramount and Skydance in a $500-million lawsuit alleging breach of licensing agreements for the South Park franchise. This expertise extends to significant copyright victories, including the dismissal of the child pornography case involving the Nirvana “Nevermind” album cover. Leveraging this record of success, Kim secured consecutive anti-SLAPP dismissals for Netflix and Condé Nast involving the docuseries “Last Chance U.” She mentors first-generation professionals and women of color while serving on the board of directors for Public Counsel. She maintains industrial influence as a member of the bench and bar committee for the Los Angeles Superior Court.