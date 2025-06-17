Linden Entertainment

Co-Founder

Nicole King, co-founder of Linden Entertainment, is a veteran talent manager and producer known for cultivating long-term, multidimensional careers for high-profile clients. Her management roster includes Jennifer Garner, Eiza González, Hilary Duff, Ellen Pompeo and Kat Dennings, among others. Through Linden’s production arm, King has produced hit projects like Netflix’s “Family Switch” and “Yes Day,” both starring Garner, and Hulu’s “Dollface.” She also leads Linden Ventures, guiding clients into successful brand partnerships and ownership opportunities, such as Once Upon a Farm, YSE Beauty and Casa Azul. A former partner at Management 360, she brings over two decades of experience to her work in management, production and strategic brand building. King is also deeply involved in philanthropy, having co-launched #SAVEWITHSTORIES and serving on the advisory committee of Baby2Baby.

