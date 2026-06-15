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Nina Jacobson

A portrait of Nina Jacobson

CEO & Founder

Color Force

CEO and founder of Color Force Nina Jacobson produces some of the most commercially successful franchises in cinematic history. She launched her independent production entity following a distinguished tenure as president of the Walt Disney Motion Picture Group where she oversaw 15 projects that grossed over $100 million domestically. Jacobson manages a global film and television slate that includes the $3.3-billion “Hunger Games” franchise and the critically acclaimed series “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” This artistic dominance extends to current collaborations with Ryan Murphy on the FX adaptation of “The Shards” and the upcoming theatrical prequel “Sunrise on the Reaping.” Leveraging this record of producing excellence, she transitioned the company into a leading developer of premium limited series for major streaming platforms.

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