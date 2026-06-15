Partner

Kendall Brill & Kelly LLP

Having secured a summary judgment for Wasserman Media Group in a massive $250-million lawsuit, Patrick J. Somers is a partner at Kendall Brill & Kelly LLP. He orchestrates high-stakes trial strategies and complex intellectual property litigation for prominent talent agencies, media corporations and creative executives. This expertise extends to high-profile copyright defense, successfully representing Kobalt Music Publishing America in March 2025 to defeat a major $20-million infringement action regarding Mariah Carey’s holiday catalog. Leveraging this record of success, Somers obtained a complete trial victory for Creative Artists Agency against a former ESPN anchor while securing dismissal with prejudice for Hipgnosis SFH I, Limited. He channels his civic focus into systemic anti-poverty advocacy by serving on the board of directors and the development committee for the Western Center on Law & Poverty.

