Partner

EY

Paul Chen is a partner at EY and leads strategic advisory services for global technology and media giants where he navigates high-stakes mergers and acquisitions within the California business ecosystem. This expertise extends to his role as the lead partner overseeing the ballot process for recent Emmy Awards ceremonies which underscores the trust placed in his financial precision by the entertainment elite.

Leveraging this record of success, Chen directs complex strategic transformations that fuel industrial growth across the Southern California tech corridor. He advocates for child welfare as a member of the board of directors for Children’s Bureau and supports regional academic excellence on the board of trustees for Chadwick School. He maintains a massive professional footprint by serving on the SEC and Financial Reporting Institute Advisory Council at USC.