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Philippe Lebel

A portrait of Philippe Lebel

Partner
Proskauer Rose LLP

Partner in the Employment Litigation and Counseling Group of Proskauer Rose LLP Philippe Lebel advises media giants, including NBCUniversal and Fox Corporation on legal and reputational risk. He manages high-stakes Private Attorney General Act claims and sensitive harassment defense for employers operating under significant public scrutiny. This expertise in complex litigation extends to his current representation of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences in a sexual harassment lawsuit involving legacy executive conduct. He also sustains a commitment to civil rights through his previous board service for the AIDS Legal Referral Panel and his ongoing work with the LGBT Bar Association.

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