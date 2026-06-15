Founder

This Machine

Recipient of three Emmy Awards and two Peabody Awards, R.J. Cutler is the founder of This Machine. He directs a premier production entity specializing in high-impact documentary content, including “Elton John: Never Too Late” and the Academy Award-nominated “The War Room.”

This creative dominance extends to the executive production of premium scripted and unscripted television programs for major networks, such as “Nashville” and “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul.” Leveraging a 30-year record of cinematic success, Cutler pioneered new storytelling models through his partnership with Sony Non-Fiction Television to develop a diverse global content slate.