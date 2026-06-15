SVP & Head of the Entertainment Industries Group

Bank of America

Overseeing the addition of over $800 million in loan commitments within a single year, Randy Hua is the senior vice president and head of the entertainment industries group at Bank of America. He directs client relationships and credit transactions for premier film production companies, talent agencies and music publishing firms. Hua oversees co-financing transactions for studio films exceeding $100 million and the development of novel facilities allowing borrowing against digital music royalties. With 28 years of industry experience, Hua navigated the firm through historic labor strikes and global market disruptions while maintaining double-digit growth and stability in market and personnel. He supports the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association as a former board member and champions regional youth athletics through the Crescenta Valley High School cross country program.