JPMorganChase

Managing Director

Reginald Lang is the managing director at JPMorganChase, where he has spent over two decades advising leading media & entertainment clients on complex financial and capital markets strategies. Since beginning his investment banking career at J.P. Morgan in New York in 1999, he has developed deep expertise in the sector, building longterm relationships with top-tier clients and providing tailored advisory services. In 2018, Lang joined the firm’s entertainment industries group in Los Angeles, where he continues to lead major transactions and strategic initiatives for clients such as Lionsgate and Starz, Legendary Entertainment, CAA, Hasbro and Oak View Group. Beyond his professional work, he is active in JPMorganChase’s GoodWorks volunteerism group and supports youth sports and education initiatives in the Pacific Palisades community.

