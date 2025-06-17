A portrait of Richard Singer

SB Capital Management, Inc.

Wealth Management Partner

Richard Singer is the wealth management partner at SB Capital Management, Inc., where he leads investment strategy and client services for high-net-worth individuals. Over the last 22 years with SB Capital – and 28 in the industry – he has grown the firm’s assets under management to more than $1.2 billion. Singer’s entertainment clients include content creators, executives and production companies. Prior to founding SB Capital, he managed tech investments and led development initiatives in Asia for Signal Soft. His strategic acumen spans private equity, real estate and M&A advisory. Singer also teaches financial literacy to underserved youth through Operation Hope and supports nonprofits like Hope the Mission and Imagine LA. Known for solving complex challenges, he has recently assisted clients with hostile board takeovers and elder care planning.