President, Global Advertising

The Walt Disney Company

President of Global Advertising at The Walt Disney Company, Rita Ferro leads a multibillion-dollar global business at the intersection of storytelling and data innovation. She commands a streaming infrastructure of over 164 million global ad-supported users while delivering more than 200,000 hours of premium content to advertisers.

This expertise extends to the high-stakes sports market where Ferro secured nearly $4 billion in volume and 69 multiyear deals for marquee properties, including Monday Night Football. Leveraging this record of performance, she directed the complete sellout of the 98th Oscars while achieving double-digit growth in ad rates year over year. She champions the next generation of industry standards as the chair of the Ad Council Board of Directors and a board member for the Hispanic Scholarship Fund.