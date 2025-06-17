A portrait of Robert M Schwartz

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

Partner

Robert Schwartz is a partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP and one of the country’s top media and entertainment litigators. With 35 years in practice and seven at the firm, he has argued precedent-setting cases like MGM v. Grokster and Eldred v. Ashcroft and has represented every major studio, network and label. In recent years, Schwartz has secured wins for OpenAI, Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion and Take-Two Interactive, among others. His broad litigation focus includes copyright, defamation and name-image-likeness rights. He also played a lead role in litigation that shut down Los Angeles County’s flawed PACE home financing program. Chambers and The Hollywood Reporter have honored him, with the latter naming him a “Living Legend” in 2023.