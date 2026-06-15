Partner; Co-Leader, Global Entertainment, Sports & Media Practice

Sidley Austin LLP

As a partner and co-leader of the Global Entertainment, Sports & Media Practice at Sidley Austin LLP Rollin Ransom directs high-stakes litigation defenses for premier record labels, entertainment studios and television networks. He commands an elite trial practice, famously leading the defense of Universal Music Group in a high-profile federal defamation lawsuit brought by Grammy-winning artist Drake. This expertise extends to digital asset protection and copyright enforcement, headlined by securing a critical temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in January 2026 against the pirate platform Anna’s Archive. Leveraging this record of success, Ransom defended Universal Music Group against a massive $200-million royalty accounting lawsuit filed by the rock band Limp Bizkit. He channels his personal philanthropy into regional animal welfare by serving as the chairman of the board for spcaLA.