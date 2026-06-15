President

Reel World Management (RWM)

Roma Roth, president of Reel World Management, is a multi-hyphenate whose work spans the full life cycle of production, from development to distribution. An executive producer, showrunner, writer, director and sales agent, Roth has a rare instinct for creating chart-topping shows that develop a dedicated global fan following. She is the creator, executive producer and showrunner of the hit series “Sullivan’s Crossing,” which reached No. 1 on Netflix and The CW, and is the visionary behind Netflix’s longest running original series, “Virgin River,” which Bloomberg listed as the 5th most watched original show of the decade. Roth is a member of the PGA, TV Academy, Association for Women in Media, WGC, DGC and the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.