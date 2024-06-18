Chair of the Entertainment Group

Loeb & Loeb LLP

Scott Edel, chair of Loeb & Loeb’s entertainment practice in Los Angeles, is a trusted advisor to leading entertainment and media players. With decades of industry experience, he specializes in guiding startups, facilitating growth for existing businesses and advising market leaders on expansion strategies. Edel’s expertise spans complex transactions in film, television, digital platforms and music, earning him a reputation as a top entertainment lawyer. Recent representations include Alcon Entertainment projects, Nexon Studios’ $400-million investment in AGBO and Black Label Media’s slate of motion pictures. He also negotiated deals for Nintendo, Games Workshop and Voxovation. Additionally, Edel represents Artists Equity, Morgan Creek Productions and ongoing clients such as Supercell and Studio 8.

