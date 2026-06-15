Business Manager

Fulton Management

Recognized across Hollywood for his unwavering commitment to financial precision and absolute discretion, Sebastian Sassoon is a business manager at Fulton Management. He commands eight years of specialized industry experience to orchestrate comprehensive wealth planning, complex tax coordination and corporate cash flow management. This expertise extends to diverse entertainment sectors, allowing him to engineer customized budgeting strategies for prominent actors, directors and live event companies navigating shifting market models. Sassoon analyzes emerging revenue streams to insulate creative clients from sudden fiscal disruptions while systematically optimizing wealth accumulation. This leadership supports the stabilization of modern creator enterprises so that independent producers and digital influencers maintain robust financial foundations to scale their artistic operations.