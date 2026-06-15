Partner

Parker Shaffie LLP

Recognized among the Daily Journal’s Top Professional Responsibility Lawyers in California, Shawn Shaffie is a partner at Parker Shaffie LLP. Over a 17-year career, he has built a reputation, in part, for handling high-stakes entertainment business, ethics, and fee disputes, as well as professional liability claims often stemming from double-dealing and sensitive conflicts. Trusted by prominent artists, media entities, and counsel alike, Mr. Shaffie pairs sharp advocacy with a focused engagement in the unique ethical challenges of the entertainment world—protecting the rights of his clients while defending the integrity of the legal profession against systemic fiduciary failures.