Blank Rome LLP

Partner, Matrimonial & Family Law

Stacy Phillips, partner at Blank Rome LLP, leads complex family law matters for high-net-worth and high-profile clients. With nine years at the firm, she has built a national reputation for her work in divorce, custody, domestic violence and pre- and post-nuptial agreements. Phillips sits on the firm’s Executive and Lateral Recruiting Committees and co-chairs its Women’s Leadership Summit. She is recognized by Chambers, Lawdragon, the Daily Journal and Super Lawyers and frequently speaks on mentorship and women’s leadership in law. She is vice chair of Public Counsel’s board and founder of the firm’s AdoptA-Center Program, now in its 25th year. Through decades of legal practice and civic engagement, Phillips continues to advise clients facing highly sensitive family transitions.

