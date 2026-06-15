President & CEO

First Entertainment Credit Union

President and CEO at First Entertainment Credit Union Stephen Owen leads the premier financial institution dedicated to serving creators and entertainment professionals nationwide. He spearheads the executive development of tailored financial solutions that meet the unique needs of entertainment professionals. This expertise extends to digital banking innovation, highlighted by Owen’s landmark launch of CineFi, a specialized digital banking platform offering premium deposit products to creative professionals regardless of where they film. Leveraging this record of success, he expands the credit union’s market footprint while simultaneously maintaining a top-rated corporate workplace culture recognized for operational excellence. He channels his civic dedication into educational equity by serving on the board for In4All to provide underprivileged students with critical STEM resources.

