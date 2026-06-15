Co-Founder, COO & CFO

Content Partners

Recipient of widespread acclaim for pioneering a liquidity marketplace for entertainment royalties, Steven E. Blume is the co-founder, COO and CFO of Content Partners. He manages a global investment firm that has deployed nearly $2 billion in capital to acquire more than 600 films and 3,000 hours of television programming. This financial stewardship extends to the acquisition of the Saw horror franchise and co-ownership of the CSI television library, representing a collective global box office of more than $33 billion.

Leveraging his previous experience as CFO for Brillstein-Grey Management, Blume provides financial certainty to major estates and institutions by assuming long-term performance risk on landmark intellectual property. He contributes to the academic community by teaching film finance at the USC School of Cinema Arts and UCLA.