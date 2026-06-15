Co-Founder & CEO

Content Partners

Co-Founder and CEO of Content Partners Steven Kram manages one of the largest independent entertainment intellectual property portfolios in the world. He oversees a global content library representing a collective box office value of more than $33 billion, including titles, like “Black Hawk Down” and the “CSI” television franchise. This leadership extends to the strategic acquisition of the “Saw” horror franchise in June 2025 to broaden the firm’s presence in the genre market. Leveraging his previous experience as the COO of the William Morris Agency, Kram transformed content library ownership into a scalable asset class. He oversees the international expansion of legacy IP through projects, like the world premiere of “13 Going on 30 The Musical” at the Manchester Opera House.