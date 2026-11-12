For Aaron Linjun Yu, Los Angeles Stopped Feeling Like Somewhere He Came To

Before Narval had an office, it had Jera Wang’s apartment in downtown Los Angeles. In the company’s earliest days, Aaron Linjun Yu and Wang, his co-founder, worked there constantly. Whenever they hit a problem they didn’t know how to solve, everyone in the apartment ended up talking it through. Even Wang’s two roommates who didn’t even go to film school became part of what Yu calls “our little support system.”

Yu had moved from Shanghai in 2014, in his late twenties. In Shanghai he had run an advertising company, and his background was in video art and theater. In Los Angeles he was starting anew.

When Aaron first discussed his plans about starting a film production company, many people told him not to. Some of his closest colleagues thought the idea sounded virtually impossible. He and his partners went ahead anyway. Registering the company was the easy part. The hard part was everything thereafter. work to

Some of what Yu and Wang needed to learn, they picked up over lunch. Both spent a lot of time in Chinese cafés in San Gabriel where the food was familiar and affordable. There, they could sit and talk for a long time. Some of the local restaurants set dishes on disposable paper placemats covered with small ads for local businesses. While reading, they became more aquatinted with which shops were opening, which services people were offering, and how the neighborhood’s economy fit together.

Yu remembers it as a funny but very practical way to see what people in the Chinese community were doing. Newcomers don’t always arrive knowing where their community is, he says. “Sometimes you find it through a friend’s apartment, a restaurant you can afford, or even the advertisements underneath your lunch.”

Aaron Linjun Yu, co-founder and producer of Narval Films. (Narval Films)

Eventually, Narval moved into an office of its own, a small second-floor space with no windows, above a gym and a dance studio. During classes, the bass came up through the floor, and some meetings stopped until the class downstairs ended.

As annoying as it was at the time, Yu recalls it fondly now, along with the young people of all backgrounds who came in and out of the building each day. It was the first place where he felt he lived in Los Angeles. A sense of belonging came gradually: a place to go every day, faces he recognized, small routines, work that connected him to other people.

Even so, much of Narval’s early gigs came from the Chinese community. Those projects provided opportunities and put Narval in touch with other resources which at the time were critical to Narval’s continued growth.

The documentary series “Why We Dance” was a turning point. Each segment followed street dancers in India, Mexico and other countries around the world. It also introduced the young company to PFG Entertainment, a Los Angeles film sales company, and to the American Film Market.

For the first time, Yu felt they were entering the American entertainment industry through the work itself. “We were not participating simply as Chinese immigrants trying to find our place in Los Angeles,” he says.“We were participating as content creators with something to contribute.”

Features and short films produced by Narval Films. (Narval Films)

In the years that followed, Narval’s work has screened at festivals worldwide including Tribeca Slamdance, and Venice film festival which connected Yu and Wang with creative communities well beyond the one where they started.

Among the people they met during Narval’s first year, were many second- and third-generation Asian American creators who were curious about the company’s origins. Sometimes, Yu says, it felt a little like being older siblings. He and Wang knew the traditions, stories and everyday references from the country their families had left. Fortunately, both were also close in age to many of the creatives Narval was connecting with, giving them a natural affinity through shared tastes in film, music, humor, and culture.

From the beginning, Narval started inviting colleagues and friends to celebrate holidays with them. Yu recalls one year, more than 80 creators of numerous backgrounds came to a Lunar New Year party at the Narval office. There, they shared great stories, regional foods, and cultural connections.

That night changed how Aaron thought about keeping a culture alive. “Sometimes it stays alive because you invite other people into it.” he says.

The Narval Films Team on stage speaking to a crowded room at at Slamdance. (Edward Hong)

Over the years, Narval became a place where creative ideas were taken seriously and talented people were given room to experiment, grow and collaborate. So much so, that even after people moved on to other companies, careers or countries, many stayed in touch, returned to reengage, or introduced other friends and creators to the team. And, in that way, the community continued to grow not through formal membership, but through a bond formed by the people who had been part of it and wanted others to experience it too.

Looking back, Yu doesn’t see immigration as a separate story from the rest of his life. Moving to Los Angeles meant learning a new city, finding people he could build with and slowly understanding where he belonged. Such experiences may have given him a different point of view, but the questions underneath it remained familiar: how to build a life, whom to trust and what is worth pursuing.

That is what he hopes the next generation of immigrant creatives will discover in Los Angeles—not simply opportunities, but people willing to share what they know, take their ideas seriously and help them find their footing. Over time, he hopes they will do the same for those arriving after them.

(Narval Films)

For Yu, Narval has become part of that process. What began with a few people working out of an apartment has grown into a creative community connected by projects, friendships and shared experiences. New collaborators continue to enter that circle, often through people who already know Narval and want to bring others into it.

“You can arrive here looking for your community,” he says, “and years later realize that you have helped create one.”

Narval’s films, and the projects in development, can be found at narvalnarval.com