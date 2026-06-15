Tamerlin (Tammy) Godley

Partner, Chair of Entertainment Litigation Practice

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

As one of the industry’s foremost litigators, Tamerlin Godley is a partner and chair of the entertainment litigation practice at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. She excels at managing complex business disputes and sensitive investigations for major studios and networks as well as Fortune 500 companies. This expertise extends to federal copyright defense for Pacsun against Warner Music Group and copyright litigation for cryptocurrency gaming site Mobland. Leveraging this record of success, Godley navigates the high-stakes Hsieh Estate litigation and leads executive misconduct investigations overseas. She advocates for educational equity as a co-founder of Public Funds Public Schools and chairs the USC Intellectual Property Institute. She maintains a commitment to regional community development as the secretary of the board for the Los Angeles Review of Books.