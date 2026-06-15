Founding Partner

Weinstein Senior LLP

Founding Partner of Weinstein Senior LLP Tara Senior orchestrates complex transactional deal structures across traditional Hollywood formats and emerging digital media platforms. She leverages over two decades of legal experience to safeguard intellectual property rights, creator ownership and long-term enterprise value for elite global entrepreneurs. This expertise extends to market-defining digital content enterprises, serving as primary counsel to global creator Jimmy Donaldson to structure the landmark competition series Beast Games. Leveraging this record of success, Senior commands full production legal strategies for multi-series scripted networks like Dhar Mann Studios while negotiating high-profile talent agreements for television icons like Lisa Vanderpump. She channels her civic dedication into long-term community mentorship by volunteering one-on-one with underserved high school students through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles.