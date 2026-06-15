Chief Revenue Officer

Scopely

Chief Revenue Officer of Scopely Tim O’Brien orchestrates global commercial strategy and high-impact entertainment partnerships within the competitive mobile gaming industry. He leverages 30 years of elite media and executive experience to scale an expansive mobile gaming portfolio that commands over 500 million unique players annually across hits like Pokémon GO. This expertise extends to monumental corporate consolidations, headlined by spearheading the massive $3.5-billion acquisition of Niantic’s games business. Leveraging this record of success, O’Brien engineered landmark franchise integrations to launch major gaming content based on iconic properties like Star Wars, Hello Kitty and Marvel. He sustains this momentum by driving unprecedented fiscal milestones for the organization, exemplified by directing MONOPOLY GO! to become the fastest mobile game in history to surpass $6 billion in lifetime revenue.

