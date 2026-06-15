Co-Founder & CEO

The Cinelytic Group

Co-founder & CEO of The Cinelytic Group Tobias Queisser orchestrates global content intelligence strategies and artificial intelligence adoption for the media and entertainment sectors. He commands an advanced multi-product platform that empowers major Hollywood studios, including Warner Bros. This expertise extends to comprehensive corporate market expansions, headlined by orchestrating a massive corporate rebrand that successfully integrated Jumpcut Media, Callaia, ScriptSense and RightsTrade under a single unified data suite. Queisser recently deployed SocialSense360 to provide studio marketers with real-time audience trailer analytics. He channels his specialized knowledge into panels at the prestigious Cannes Marche du Film. He commands an enterprise content intelligence suite that has scaled to support predictive analytics across three major Hollywood studios.