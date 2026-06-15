Founding Partner

Weinstein Senior LLP

Founding Partner at Weinstein Senior LLP Todd Weinstein orchestrates complex transactional deal structures, strategic rights frameworks and scalable business models across the global creator economy. He leverages 26 years of entertainment experience to manage an elite roster encompassing premier media studios, digital entrepreneurs and world-class athletes like Kylian Mbappé. This expertise extends to massive unscripted television properties, such as serving as lead production counsel for Amazon Prime Video’s Beast Games to oversee production agreements with budgets exceeding $100 million per season. Leveraging this record of success, Weinstein expanded his transactional portfolio by negotiating a high-profile publishing partnership between global creator MrBeast and author James Patterson. He channels his civic dedication into youth athletics by serving as the president of the board of directors for the Sand & Surf Soccer Club.

