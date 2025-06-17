A portrait of Usman Shaikh

U.S. Law Group Managing

Partner & Founder

Usman Shaikh is the managing partner and founder of U.S. Law Group, a boutique firm specializing in corporate and entertainment transactions. A former AM100 associate and agent trainee at ICM, he launched his firm 12 years ago and now advises producers and financiers on complex deal structures. Shaikh’s recent work includes financing “The Apprentice,” structuring dual-reg offerings for Pressman Film and helping an Emmy-nominated, minority-owned company secure seed capital. He currently advises on two film funds and a venture-backed studio. Outside the firm, he promotes Muslim-Jewish relations and indigenous arts through roles with The Urban Warehouse, Ondalinda Foundation and MPAC’s Hollywood Bureau. Shaikh has also advised on intellectual property deals tied to the Abraham Accords and high-profile legacy rights acquisitions.