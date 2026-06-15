President

WEBTOON Entertainment

Leading the global digital storytelling revolution, Yongsoo Kim is the president of WEBTOON Entertainment. He directs a massive ecosystem of 160 million monthly readers and 27 million creators while serving on the firm’s board of directors. This leadership extends to the execution of a successful 2024 IPO and a landmark collaboration with The Walt Disney Company to develop a digital comics platform for 35,000 titles. Leveraging this record of industrial growth, Kim pioneered Video Episodes to integrate motion animation and voice acting into the webcomic experience. He facilitates the integration of creator IP into Hollywood through high-profile production partnerships with Netflix and LuckyChap Entertainment. He maintains a dominant market presence by overseeing a creator-driven pipeline that paid out $2.7 billion to global talent between 2021 and 2025.