Partner

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter and Hampton

As co-leader of Sheppard Mullin’s nationwide, 135-attorney food & beverage industry team, partner Abby Meyer is a seasoned litigator specializing in defending consumer class actions. A trusted advisor to clients in the consumer products, retail and food industries, she has a proven track record of trying cases and advising on complex compliance issues. She was part of a trial team that succeeded in having a lawsuit against The Children’s Place dismissed and helped get 17 of 25 claims levied against NextGen Healthcare dismissed in a data breach class action. A passionate advocate for women and parents in the legal industry, Meyer co-chairs her firm’s Orange County families group and is a former board director for the Orange County Women Lawyers Association.