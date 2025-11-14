Co-Founder

Perelel

Alex Taylor is the co-founder of Perelel, an OB/GYN-founded vitamin company revolutionizing women’s health with stage-specific, medically-backed support. Before Perelel, she held roles at Clique Media, Vogue, Google and L’Oreal. Taylor’s personal health journey, navigating an autoimmune diagnosis and pregnancy, highlighted the need for better resources. She joined forces with Victoria Thain Gioia and medical co-founder Dr. Banafsheh Bayati to create Perelel. The company provides targeted nutritional support for every phase of a woman’s hormonal journey. She leads advocacy efforts to close the women’s health research gap. This includes a $10-million pledge and a national petition garnering over 30,000 signatures. During the 2025 fires, Taylor transformed her home into a donation center for moms and kids. Through its 1:1 giveback program, Perelel has donated over 100,000 vitamins to underserved communities.