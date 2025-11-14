Real Estate Agent

The Beverly Hills Estates

A real estate agent at The Beverly Hills Estates, Alexia Assouline, has built her career on a deep passion for architecture and a commitment to client service. She began her journey in hospitality before launching her own cleaning company focused on post-construction home prep, a venture that gave her an early edge and helped her build lasting industry relationships. Today, Assouline is known for her smart marketing, excellent customer service and her philosophy of treating every client like family, handling their investments with the same care she would her own. She focuses on helping people find spaces that reflect their personality and dreams and has closed over $31 million in sales since the beginning of 2025.