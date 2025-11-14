Associate

Snell & Wilmer

Alexis Sadakane is a labor and employment associate at Snell & Wilmer’s Orange County office, where she helps employers navigate California’s complex legal landscape. Her practice focuses on advising companies on compliance with wage and hour laws and representing them in disputes involving the Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA), wage and hour class actions and PAGA claims. Drawing on her early career experience representing employees, Sadakane offers clients informed, strategic counsel on how to effectively avoid and defend against claims. A passionate advocate for equity and representation, she was recently recognized as a “Coach of the Year” within the firm for her mentorship efforts. She is an active member of the Orange County Bar Association, the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association and the Japanese American Bar Association.

